Capitol rioters are being treated worse than terrorists at Gitmo, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, stated during a weekend event that fans of former President Donald Trump, who physically attacked the United States Capitol on January 6, are being treated worse than “terrorists” held at the military’s Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Greene, a firmly pro-Trump rookie congresswoman, made the comments during a speech at a Cobb County GOP breakfast gathering on Saturday. Since taking office, the Republican member has attracted a lot of attention for her frequent advocacy of conspiracy theories and falsehoods.

According to a video of Greene’s statements at the event, “the way they have targeted the folks that were there on January 6th is incredible.”

The congressman expressed her displeasure with the violence that occurred during the pro-Trump riot, but said that those arrested were mistreated.

“It is immoral to treat them like political prisoners at the federal jail in Washington, D.C., and other prisons across the country,” Greene added.

“They are treating those folks worse than the terrorists at Gitmo [short for Guantanamo Bay],” the Republican said. “They are abusing those folks worse than they are treating illegal aliens in detention camps, which I have been and know what they look like.”

In connection with the Capitol disturbance, more than 570 people have been arrested and charged. While they await their trials, the vast majority of these people have been released. The Guardian reported in late May that at least 70% of the defendants had been released, which was far higher than the normal rate of 25% for criminal defendants.

Some of the violent Capitol rioters have been kept without bond, while others have been sent in solitary jail. This usually entails keeping them alone in cells for 23 hours a day. A United Nations expert investigator said in 2020 that extended solitary confinement in US prisons constitutes “psychological torture.”

There have been no reports of the US using waterboarding or other forms of torture at Guantanamo Bay, which is located in Cuba. The vast majority. This is a condensed version of the information.