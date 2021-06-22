Candace Owens vs. Kimberly Klacik: Why Are These Two Black Conservative Women Fighting?

Candace Owens and Kimberly Klacik, two well-known Black conservative activists, have been arguing on social media in recent days, with the former claiming to have “amazing” information about the latter that will “blow your minds.”

Owens is a well-known activist who presents a show on the conservative news website The Daily Wire called Candace. She has sparked debate on a number of times in recent years after making comments on George Floyd and Adolf Hitler, among other issues.

She stirred up further controversy lately when she suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci be imprisoned. She also advised Naomi Osaka to retire from tennis after she revealed her mental health difficulties, only to retract her remarks hours later.

Klacik is a former Republican candidate for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District who gained national notoriety in 2020 after running a controversial political commercial titled “Black Lives Don’t Matter to Democrats” in which she urged Baltimore people to vote for Republicans rather than Democrats.

When did the feud start?

Owens and Klacik’s feud appears to have started on Friday, June 18, when the former tweeted that President Joe Biden’s declaration of Juneteenth as a government holiday was the Democrats’ attempt to “repackage segregation.”

Owens said she will celebrate Independence Day on July 4 but not Juneteenth, which honors the day the last slaves were told they were free in 1865, in a series of tweets made after Biden signed the law designating June 19 a national holiday.

“Juneteenth is such a dreck. Democrats must abandon their attempts to repackage segregation. I’m only going to be celebrating July 4th. In a series of tweets announcing the new federal holiday, Owens said, “I’m American.”

Klacik quoted Owens’ post “Sometimes I wonder when (if ever) Black America will wake up to the psychological warfare and continual brainwash to believe everything is racist” in a now-deleted tweet on June 18.

Klacik wrote in reply to the tweet: “Believe it or not, many in ‘Black America’ are very aware the fight is classism rather racism. Unfortunately, the loudest mouths with the largest platforms represent the majority. This might come to a shock to you because of your lack of engagement. This is a brief summary.