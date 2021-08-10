Candace Owens slams Barack Obama, claiming that people should no longer listen to elites.

Former President Barack Obama’s birthday celebrations have been attacked by Candace Owens, who has encouraged Americans to avoid listening to “elitist snobs” regarding steps to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The conservative political commentator slammed the former president’s decision to celebrate his 60th birthday with a party in Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend.

During an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, she remarked, “If you have a little bit of sophistication, you can do whatever you want in this country.”

“You’re not required to wear a mask. You’ll be able to visit your kinfolk. It’s amusing, amusing, and annoying all at the same time, and people have every right to be angry.”

After details of Obama’s expensive birthday bash were revealed, he stirred outrage. Due to a spike in coronavirus illnesses blamed on the Delta strain, his administration later declared that the gathering would be limited to just family and close friends.

However, Owens stated that holding the event would be “adding insult to injury” to Americans.

“This is a story about the haves and have-nots, and the haves are laughing at the have-nots as they continue to develop these Simon Says rules that everyone has to obey, with no genuine scientific dialogue or discussion, it’s just believe the science blanket,” she said. If you doubt it, you’re a disgusting greedy backwards human being.”

According to Owens, Americans have been subjected to nearly two years of limitations that have prevented them from seeing their loved ones or attending critical occasions.

“People looked at people and asked, ‘Are you a person who wants to go visit your loved one who passed away?’” she explained. Do you wish to pay your respects during their funeral? You’re a self-centered individual. Do you wish to attend your daughter’s wedding? If you don’t turn this off, you’re a selfish human being. Were you pregnant during lockdown, like I was? Would you like your husband to accompany you to your first ultrasound? You’re a selfish, backwards person.”

“We heard it over and over again, reinforced by academia, the media, and snobby snobs who genuinely look over their balcony and say anything they want because they don’t live like us,” she continued. This is a condensed version of the information.