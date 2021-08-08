Candace Owens says she’s ‘proud’ that she hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 because she “trusts her gut.”

Candace Owens, a conservative political journalist, claimed Sunday that she’s “happy” to be immune to COVID-19 and that she “trusts her intuition” more than Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist.

“I have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and I have made no demands that any of my workers do so as well. I’m proud of the fact that I pledged to fight bribes, media misinformation, coercion, celebrity-peer pressure campaigns, and censorship. Owens posted on Facebook on Sunday, “I made a personal decision for me and my family.”

“Swimming against such a dirty stream is difficult, yet here I am. I have a lot more faith in my intuition than I do in Dr. Fauci. May we all do what we know in our hearts is right, without reservation,” she said.

In July, the 32-year-old right-wing broadcaster stated that “not one person in my family will ever touch the COVID-19 vaccine.”

However, while Owens is most known for her staunchly conservative political views and support for former President Donald Trump, her opposition to coronavirus immunizations has occasionally looked to reflect unintentional sympathy for more liberal beliefs.

Despite her opposition to abortion, she appeared to advocate for bodily autonomy last month, saying, “Medical freedom is an individual right that should never be infringed upon, and anyone who believes differently has no place in our country.”

On another instance, while voicing anti-vaccine sentiments on Twitter, Owens appeared to inadvertently promote free healthcare.

Her most recent remarks came on Sunday, as the extremely contagious COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, leading an increasing number of city governments and companies to request proof of vaccination.

The Delta variety is more prone to spread among unvaccinated populations, according to health experts, and sections of the country with the lowest inoculation rates are increasingly being affected the hardest.

Last week, Fauci warned that the Delta variation might cause up to 200,000 new COVID-19 cases every day in the United States this fall, as millions of eligible Americans continue to refuse to get tested. This is a condensed version of the information.