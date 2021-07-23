Candace Owens’ lawsuit against USA Today was dismissed by a judge because she failed to prove malice.

Candace Owens’ lawsuit against USA Today was dismissed by Superior Court Judge Craig Karsnitz because she could not prove malice in her accusations, according to the Associated Press.

Owens’ Facebook post was subjected to a fact check by USA Today, which resulted in the social media company labeling the post as incorrect information. Owens questioned the relationship between COVID-19 mortality counts and flu deaths in early 2020 in his piece.

She cited figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sarcastically claiming that the number of flu deaths had dropped dramatically in early 2020.

“A tortious interference claim cannot survive if it is based only on First Amendment protected statements,” Karsnitz said, “because the practice of constitutionally protected speech cannot be a ‘improper’ or ‘wrongful’ action.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Owens had failed to present an actionable claim against USA Today or Lead Stories LLC, a Colorado-based business, according to a judge who decided earlier this week. According to the court order, Lead Stories, like USA Today, is paid by Facebook to write fact-check articles analyzing whether particular posts include misleading material. The Associated Press is one of dozens of independent organizations that engage in Facebook’s fact-checking program.

In April 2020, Lead Stories published an article fact-checking a Facebook post by Owens in which he claimed that the manner US government officials recorded COVID-19 deaths exaggerated the pandemic’s scale and hazards. Owens’ post was branded with the terms “Hoax Alert” and “False” in the Lead Stories piece, prompting Facebook to add a false information warning label on Owens’ post.

Owens claimed that the defendants’ articles injured her by prohibiting her from profiting from advertising on her Facebook profile and promoting her book “Blackout” on the social media platform. She sued USA Today and Lead Stories for tortious interference with future commercial relations, intentional interference with contractual contacts, and unfair competition. She also filed defamation allegations against Lead Stories in two other lawsuits.

In his judgement, Superior Court Judge Craig Karsnitz stated, “The political components of this case are evident but must be overlooked in favor of application of the law.”

While dismissing Owens’ contention that he lacked jurisdiction over Lead Stories, Karsnitz found that he did. This is a condensed version of the information.