Candace Owens claims she was denied a COVID test due to her anti-vaccination beliefs.

Candace Owens, a vocal vaccine opponent, claims that a Colorado laboratory refused to test her for COVID-19 because of her political beliefs.

The vaccination was labeled “purely evil” by the right-wing conservative firebrand last month, who tweeted that it “will never enter my arm.” She had previously stated that she was “proud” to be immune to COVID-19.

In an Instagram Live on Wednesday, she indicated that despite not being vaccinated, she was willing to get tested for COVID if an event she attended needed it, despite her opposition to displaying identification to enter companies.

She added in her video that she was in Aspen, Colorado, and that she had undergone “50 plus COVID tests” since the epidemic began, and that her travel schedule required her to get tested every two weeks.

She claimed that her assistant informed her that a laboratory in Aspen had emailed her that she would be denied a COVID test “because of who you are.”

While she did not name the facility in her video, she did refer to Rocky Mountains Lab in a written post next to it, which This website has contacted for comment.

She said the test was scheduled under her married name, Candace Farmer, at Aspen COVID Testing, which is part of Rocky Mountain Labs.

Owens then read an email from Suzanna Lee, the lab’s co-owner, in which she stated that her test will be denied because “we cannot assist somebody who has deliberately attempted to exacerbate the pandemic by disseminating disinformation.”

The letter went on to accuse Owens of “politicizing and aggressively discouraging individuals from having life-saving vaccinations,” before advising her to use the town’s sole other testing facility, a free kiosk near city hall.

