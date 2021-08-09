Canada reopens its border to vaccinated Americans, but the US has yet to reciprocate.

On Monday, Canada will reopen its border to Americans who are completely vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of crossing, but the US has yet to reciprocate.

In an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the US-Canada border has been blocked to non-essential travel since March 2020. Although Canada has reopened to non-essential travel, the United States has not.

The United States has announced it will keep the border closed for non-essential travel between Canada and Mexico until at least August 21, but the Biden administration is planning a phased reopening.

Immunization and COVID testing will be required for nearly all international visitors to the United States, similar to Canada’s requirements for vaccination and COVID testing.

To travel one of the world’s longest and busiest land frontiers, U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents must be fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within three days. Before crossing, travelers must also complete a comprehensive application on the arriveCAN app.

Despite the fact that passengers must register, the Canada Border Services Agency will not specify how many people are expected to enter the country to celebrate the reopening. However, passengers should factor in the likelihood of additional border processing time.

“The health and safety of Canadians will not be jeopardized for the sake of border wait times,” CBSA spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy said in a statement.

While the Canada Border Services Agency won’t specify how many people are expected, Garnet Health, a firm located in Essex, Vermont that provides same-day COVID-19 testing, has had its number of tests more than treble in recent weeks. The surge coincides with Canada’s decision last month to eliminate a two-week quarantine requirement for citizens returning from the United States. “I anticipate we will see a lot of people once that border opens,” said Chelsea Sweeney, the company’s director of business development.

Primo’s Mexican Grill owner Joel Villanueva, who lives approximately 2.5 miles north of the US border in White Rock, British Columbia, is more than eager for Americans to return.

"Let's get this party started," he said. "We have a large number of consumers from the United States, and.