Canada has ruled Boeing out of the running to build new fighter planes in an unexpected move.

According to The Associated Press, Public Services and Procurement Canada released a statement on Wednesday identifying the last two options for new fighter jets for the country, which did not include Boeing’s Super Hornet.

The government agency reportedly warned Boeing last week that their $19 billion contract bid did not match their standards in the search to replace the CF-18 Hornet from American manufacturer McDonnell Douglas, which is presently in service by the Canadian military.

The F-35 stealth aircraft from Lockheed Martin and the Gripen from Saab are the two surviving competitors.

The statement did not specify what was missing from Boeing’s bid, but given the tight ties between Canada and the United States, many assumed that the two American jets, the F-35 and Boeing’s Super Hornet, would be the only true competitors.

Several European manufacturers saw this as a disadvantage heading into the search, as the countries routinely share intelligence and utilize fighter jets to defend North American airspace jointly.

Both Airbus and Dassault, based in the Netherlands and France, withdrew from the competition before it had started, alleging burdensome criteria to ensure their aircraft could meet Canada’s claimed intelligence-sharing standards, which they believed benefited American manufacturers.

The aircraft must be able to connect to the top-secret “Two Eyes” intelligence network utilized by the Canadian and American intelligence militaries and intelligence agencies.

Following the announcement, Boeing issued a statement expressing its “disappointment and serious concern” over their aircraft’s lack of selection as a finalist.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal administration refused to respond publicly, leaving the public in the dark as to whether Boeing had been withdrawn from the competition to supply Canada with 88 new fighter jets.

While the announcement did not specify why Boeing’s bid was rejected, the fact that one of the two American corporations bidding for the deal did not make the final shortlist is a significant development.

“We’re working with the US and Canadian governments to better understand the decision, and we’re hoping to request a debrief as soon as possible to determine our next steps,” Boeing said in a statement.

Both Airbus and Dassault had expressed dissatisfaction with the situation.