Canada and the United Kingdom are joining the United States in sending troops to Afghanistan to evacuate civilians.

According to the Associated Press, Canada and the United Kingdom are joining the United States in sending soldiers to Afghanistan to evacuate civilians after the Taliban took control of three more provincial capitals on Friday, giving them control of more than two-thirds of the country.

According to an individual who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press, Canadian special forces would be dispatched to help Canadians working at Kabul’s embassy flee. It is unknown how many special forces will be dispatched. The United Kingdom will send around 600 troops to Afghanistan on a temporary basis to assist civilians fleeing the country, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

The United States is sending 3,000 troops to Kabul’s airport, only weeks before the end of its military presence in Afghanistan, to help with security and the departure of some American embassy staff. Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, is home to millions of Afghans.

“Our primary priority has always been to safeguard the safety and security of our citizens serving in Afghanistan and around the world,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a press conference, calling the Taliban’s rapid progress and the resulting instability “of grave concern.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Taliban’s rapid seizure of most of the country, including Kandahar, the country’s second-largest city and the cradle of the Taliban organization, is highlighted by the partial evacuation of the US Embassy.

The embassy will continue to operate, according to the State Department, but the abrupt decision to bring in thousands of additional US troops on Thursday reflects decreasing confidence in the Afghan government’s capacity to fend off the Taliban onslaught.

“This isn’t a case of abandonment. This isn’t a mandatory evacuation. According to US State Department spokeswoman Ned Price, “this is not a wholesale retreat.” “What this amounts to is a diminution in our civilian footprint.”

The declaration came just hours after the Taliban took control of Herat, an important provincial capital south of Kabul, and Ghazni, a western city. Helmand, the scene of some of the worst combat in the past two decades, was one of the three provincial capitals seized by the Taliban on Friday. This brings the total number of provincial capitals to more than a dozen in recent days. From 1996 until U.S. soldiers entered following the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban controlled.

Those. This is a condensed version of the information.