‘Can you tell me where she is?’ Message on a Stop Sign Near Gabby Petito’s Fiancé’s Neighborhood

On Thursday, letters spelling out “WHERE IS SHE?” were erected on a stop sign outside the Florida neighborhood of Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, as law enforcement officials continue their hunt for the 22-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

According to television news station WFLA, which initially reported on the incident, the stop sign in North Port has since been replaced.

Petito and Laundrie took a cross-country excursion in a van in June. Laundrie returned to the couple’s North Port house on September 11, ten days before Petito’s relatives reported her missing.

Petito last spoke with her family in August, according to authorities, and she is thought to have been in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park before that.

North Port police said Laundrie was a person of interest in the case in a statement released on Wednesday. “The absence of information from Brian is hampered our investigation,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison remarked.

Petito’s family penned a letter to Laundrie’s parents on Thursday, pleading with them to assist them in finding their daughter.

“We understand you’re going through a terrible moment, and we appreciate your desire to protect your son. We’d like you to put yourself in our shoes for a moment. Our lives are falling apart because we haven’t been able to sleep or eat,” the letter added.

“We believe you know where Brian dropped Gabby off. We implore you to inform us. How could you, as a parent, let us go through this and not aid us? How could you put Gabby’s younger brothers and sisters through this as a parent?” the family continued.

Protesters gathered outside Laundrie and his parents’ home in North Port on Thursday. Several people with placards have stopped by the Laundrie home, according to WFLA.

“For some reason, this person wants to shut himself in the house and refuse to assist in the search for her. Jason Sternquist told the news station, “It’s painful, it’s sad, it’s insulting, it’s horrible.”

According to Fox News, people on golf carts carrying signs also passed by.

