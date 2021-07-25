Can the United States defeat China in the Olympic medal race? China Takes the Lead Right Away

Comparisons and competition between the US and China appear to be a never-ending cycle. Between the two great powers, there is frequently more dispute than resolution, from the world’s most powerful countries to trade conflicts and political standoffs.

Following the imposition of tariffs on Chinese imports, former President Donald Trump chastised Beijing for mishandling the COVID-19 coronavirus, which originated in a Wuhan facility. As the pandemic became apparent, he even barred travel from China to the United States.

Then there’s the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which several MPs have urged for a boycott for human rights crimes against Uyghurs in the country’s northwest, as well as China’s treatment of Mongols and Hong Kong residents.

Another ferocious battleground is the sporting arena.

That brings us full round to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus. In terms of total medals, China and the United States are likely to be among the top two or three countries.

In both overall medals and gold medals, the Chinese have grabbed an early lead. The overall number of gold medals expected, which includes the host country Japan, the United Kingdom, and the Russian Olympic Committee, is shown below (ROC).

The United States is the only country in modern Olympic history to have won at least 1,000 gold medals, which they did at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Prior to Tokyo, the United States had won 1,022 gold medals (2,522 total medals), more than the next two countries combined: Russia and Germany (which includes the Soviet Union as well as East and West Germany).

In each of the last two Olympics, the United States has won the most medals—and the most gold medals (2012 London and 2016 Rio). China placed second in 2016, with 50 more medals than the United States but just 20 fewer gold medals.

The United States had eight more gold medals than China in London, but only 13 more overall medals.

The last time the Americans didn’t win a gold medal was in 2008, when China took home 48 golds to the Americans’ 36. And it includes Michael Phelps of the United States, who won eight of them at the Beijing Olympics.

