Can People Who Have Been Fired for Refusing the COVID Vaccine Regain Employment?

Employees around the country are losing their jobs because they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and whether or not they are eligible for unemployment benefits depends on why they were fired and where they are located.

Vaccine requirements for specific employees have begun to be implemented by the federal, state, and local governments, despite criticism of government overreach and calls for testing choices. Individual companies have also made the decision to impose vaccinations.

People who lose their jobs as a result of a vaccine mandate are normally ineligible for unemployment benefits because they disobeyed corporate policy, although there are certain exceptions. State labor agencies decide who gets unemployment benefits and who doesn’t, and some officials want to pay people who were fired because of a vaccine mandate.

Employees who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible for unemployment benefits, according to Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Employees who resist vaccination aren’t always deemed to be engaging in misconduct in Tennessee, and if vaccine mandates become a new policy, they may be entitled for unemployment benefits. According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, this creates a situation in which employers “significantly amended the terms of the hiring agreement,” and so would not immediately preclude vaccine-skeptical employees from obtaining financial compensation.

Employees in Texas may also be eligible for benefits, according to a newsletter handed out at the start of the year by the Texas Workforce Commission.

While COVID-19 vaccine regulations for employment are gaining traction, this isn’t the first time that such a requirement has been met with opposition. In 2014, a New Jersey appeals court decided in favor of a nurse who sought unemployment benefits after being dismissed for refusing to receive a flu vaccine on religious grounds.

The state’s labor department, according to the appeals court, infringed the nurse’s “freedom of expression” by refusing to pay her unemployment compensation.

While employees in the United States are not promised unemployment benefits if they are dismissed for refusing to take a vaccine, those who are fired or suspended without pay after receiving a medical or religious exemption may be eligible.

The Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) stated that instances will be examined on an individual basis, with the cause for noncompliance with the immunization policy being a consideration in whether or not an employee will be fired.