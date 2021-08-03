Can Katie Ledecky Compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris?

Katie Ledecky, an Olympic gold medallist, hopes to make history at the 2024 Olympics.

The 24-year-old, who recently won gold in the 800m freestyle at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, aspires to compete in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Ledecky stated, “That was not my last swim.” “At the very least, I’m going to ’24, maybe ’28.” We’ll have to wait and see. Nothing is ever taken for granted. You never know if you’ll be back for the next Olympics, so you try to take everything in.”

She has earned a total of ten medals during her Olympic career (seven golds, three slivers). At the age of 15, Ledecky competed in the London Olympics for the first time in 2012. She won the 800m freestyle that year and has since gone on to become one of America’s most accomplished swimmers.

She won two golds (800m freestyle and 1500m freestyle) and two silvers this year (400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle).

Twitter users questioned Ledecky’s age and whether she should still be competing in the Olympics when she announced her participation in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

“All things considered, this was a very awful Olympic for USA swimming, but it was meant to happen,” one user remarked. There have been far too many nice years in a row. Nobody really stepped up outside of Finke because of Lochte/Phelps/Ledecky being older/Regan Smith not performing.”

“When did you discover you were older than the athletes on the verge of being ‘too old’ to compete?” said another person. This is being treated as though it were Alison Felix’s swan song. The same goes for Ledecky.”

Ledecky will be 27 years old when the 2024 Olympics in Paris take place. The average age in Olympic swimming is 21, the lowest of all Olympic sports.

Dara Torres is an Olympic swimmer who has won numerous medals. She holds three world records and is the first Olympian to compete for the United States in five different games (1984, 1988, 1992, 2000, 2008). She also became the oldest swimmer to gain a spot on the United States Olympic swimming team at the age of 41. In 2012, she announced her retirement from competition.

Katie Grimes, 15, is making her mark in this year’s Olympic games, just like Ledecky. Grimes came in second, just behind Ledecky. This is a condensed version of the information.