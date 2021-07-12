Can Joe Biden’s Florida team turn Cuba into a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”?

The tortuous political path forward began to emerge from the heartbeat of the Cuban-American community, in Florida, when Cubans marched and demonstrated against the government system on a scale not seen since the Cuban revolution in 1959.

The Biden administration’s announcement and Senator Marco Rubio’s swift Republican response are just two examples of how domestic politics is intricately intertwined to US-Cuba foreign policy.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that “we stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic, as well as the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” adding that the Cuban people are bravely asserting “fundamental and universal rights,” including the right to peaceful assembly.

“The United States urges the Cuban dictatorship to listen to its people and service their needs rather than benefiting itself at this critical time,” Biden concluded.

Rubio, who had been criticizing the Biden administration’s response and the president’s lack of a comment on Sunday night, made it clear that he thought the president’s remark was insufficient.

Rubio responded, “You forgot something,” adding “socialist and communist” to Biden’s statement on Cuba’s “authoritarian” regime.

Like many others who spoke with This website, Fernand Amandi, Obama’s former Latino vote pollster and a Cuban-American, stressed that the political ramifications of what is happening in Cuba will take time to emerge.

However, he stated that the question is how the Biden administration will react to a “opportunity that has dropped into their laps.”

Amandi stated, “These tremendous demonstrations have never transpired in the last 62 years.” “There could be political incentives for that form of leadership if they can be regarded as giving more oxygen to the movement, supporting or influencing what is happening.”

The White House would be rewarded for taking concrete steps to disassociate itself from socialist labels and “rebrand how the Democratic Party is regarded nationally as a party of freedom and democracy and the protection of human rights at home and around the world,” according to Amandi.

He requested that Biden deliver an address in Florida.

