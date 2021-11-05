Can Dogs Tell If You’re Sick or Injured?

Dogs are extremely sensitive animals, and they aren’t dubbed “man’s best friend” for nothing.

They are frequently by our sides for long periods of time, implying that they have learned a thing or two about us.

Scientists have conducted numerous tests to discover if dogs can detect if we are unhappy, lonely, happy, or sick, and it appears that our pets have evolved some intuition over time.

Canines can detect everything from danger to changes in their owners’ moods, but can they tell if a human is hurt or sick?

Can Dogs Recognize When You’re Sick?

In some situations, scientists have discovered that dogs can determine if you are sick.

It all comes down to their sense of smell. Humans have a distinct aroma depending on their state of health, thus when we’re sick, we smell different than dogs.

A study into early malignancies revealed an example of this when dogs were given stool and exhaled air samples to determine if they could detect colon cancer.

These canines had been carefully trained in cancer scent identification, and they were able to detect the disease almost as well as a conventional diagnostic using these samples.

Dogs have a distinct edge even without training because their sense of smell is far superior to a human’s. In fact, scientists think that it could be 10,000 times more severe.

Dogs, too, have evolved the ability to interpret our facial expressions, which means they may be able to detect discomfort.

Dogs can recognize human emotions, according to a study published in 2016 by the University of Lincoln in the United Kingdom. In the study, 17 domestic dogs were exposed to noises and visuals in various combinations, with positive and negative emotional expressions.

They spent considerably more time looking at the photographs that matched the sounds in terms of emotions, implying that if we appear uncomfortable or in pain, dogs may notice.

Dr. Kun Guo, a researcher at the University of Lincoln’s School of Psychology, said: “Dogs can distinguish between human emotions based on clues such as facial expressions, according to previous research, but this is not the same as emotional recognition.

“Dogs have the ability to, according to our research. This is a condensed version of the information.