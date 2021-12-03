Can Biden Make Mexico Stop Migrants? Drug Cartels Control the Flow of Migrants at the Border.

In the month of October, the US Border Patrol encountered nearly 158,500 persons. Despite the fact that the US-Mexico border spans almost 2,000 miles and is patrolled by nine separate sectors, about 29% of these migrants came up in just one: the Rio Grande Valley.

While 29 percent may not seem like a big percentage, consider that the next busiest sector, Del Rio, saw 17 percent of all crossings. What sets the Rio Grande apart from other regions is that the Cártel del Golfo (CDG) rules throughout American soil, and the cartel is one of Mexico’s most notorious human smugglers.

Mayor Arturo Garino of Nogales, Arizona, has had a different experience. His city is located on a stretch of the border that is controlled by the Sinaloa Cartel, which was originally led by Joaquin Guzman Loera “El Chapo.” Sinaloa, unlike CDG, does not engage in people smuggling, according to Armand Peschard, a cartel analyst and senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Garino, a former law enforcement officer, often deals with border police collecting large amounts of drugs at his port of entry, a result of Sinaloa’s focus. Waves of migrants, such as those observed in Rio Grande, have not been an issue, which he believes is due to the interests of Nogales’ neighboring cartel.

“Every day, with fentanyl, there’s all kinds of drugs being arrested at the border, heroin, cocaine,” Garino added. “Over the last two years, other border cities have had concerns with migrants, both under Trump and this government, but they haven’t been to Nogales.” According to Dan Schneider, a professor at American University who studies drug trafficking organizations, a cartel’s economic success is often determined by its ability to control territories and the illicit products that flow through these territories into the United States, whether drugs or smuggled people. When it comes to the actual movement of migrants across the border, traffickers transport the majority of them.

