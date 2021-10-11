Can America’s Churches Save Marriage and Families?

The book Endgame: The Church’s Strategic Move to Save Faith and Family in America begins, “One of the central ironies of current American life is this.” J.P. De Gance and John Van Epp, the book’s authors, state, “Faith and family life have hit record lows even while science continues to rise reminding us how much they matter for the welfare of men, women, and children.”

Here’s some recent proof to back up their assertion. According to Gallup polling, men and women who continued to attend church in 2020 were 58 percent more likely than those who rarely or never did to rate their mental health as “good.” Similarly, married Americans were 51 percent more likely than unmarried Americans to rate their mental health as “good.”

Despite this, marriage and church attendance continue to fall.

“Nearly half of the adult population in the United States is unmarried (45.5 percent), compared to only 28 percent in 1960,” the authors write. “For the first time in history, we have a generation (millennials) with more unmarried (55 percent) first-time mothers than married mothers.” What can be done to counteract these patterns? Is there any way to save a marriage? What about our churches? According to the authors of this fascinating new study, the drop in church attendance in America is closely related to the decline in marriage. Furthermore, they argue that the church is best positioned to restore dropping marriage numbers, and that by doing so, it will also be able to revive its dwindling membership rolls.

And the book’s authors’ argument isn’t based on speculative thinking or Pollyannaish thinking. The Philanthropy Roundtable sponsored a pilot program in Duvall County, Florida (which contains Jacksonville) from 2015 to 2018, which is consistently ranked near the bottom of the state in terms of divorce. Local churches, ministries, and modern marketing strategies were all involved in the project, which aimed to reduce the number of divorces in the area.

Divorce rates in the county plummeted by a staggering 24 percent throughout the three-year test period. Jacksonville’s divorce rate dipped below the state average for the first time since no-fault divorce became legal in Florida. During that time, Duvall became the county with the most. This is a condensed version of the information.