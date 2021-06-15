Campers Are Attacked While Sleeping in Their Tent

Two campers sustained injuries after being attacked by a bear while sleeping in a tent on an Alaska camping vacation.

According to a statement released on the wildlife refuge’s Facebook page, the unidentified victims were camped on Kenai National Wildlife Refuge at the mouth of Hidden Creek near the shore of Skilak Lake on Saturday.

The campers were able to kayak to the Upper Skilak Lake Campground following the attack, where they were assisted by other campers before emergency services were informed, according to the statement.

According to officials, the campers were sent to nearby hospitals. The seriousness of the pair’s injuries was not disclosed.

Biologists from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG) and federal wildlife agents from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service were at the campsite gathering gear and conducting an investigation, the wildlife refuge reported.

According to the wildlife refuge: “There were no bears discovered in the vicinity, and the evidence left at the location was inconclusive. They discovered a collapsed tent and additional camping equipment. The ADFG is analyzing DNA from objects seized in an attempt to determine the species of bear involved.”

Leah Eskelin, the wildlife refuge’s public information officer, said it is unknown what type of bear was involved or what prompted the incident. “It was a short, quick, in-your-tent attack,” she told Alaska’s Anchorage Daily News.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, wildlife scientist Jeff Selinger of the ADFG said the camping grounds are largely rock and gravel, making it impossible to trace animal tracks or other clues to assist determine what happened during the recent incident.

Eskelin stated that the victims were camping in a dispersed location at the mouth of Hidden Creek on Saturday morning, with no other campers present.

According to Selinger, the campers were sleeping when the animal attacked their tent at midnight local time. They characterized the attack as swift and intense.

Selinger added that the campers did not have time to utilize their bear deterrents, which included a bear horn and spray.

According to the biologist, as the attack ceased and the situation calmed down, the campers were able to load some of their belongings into kayaks and. This is a condensed version.