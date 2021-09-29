Calls to the Sexual Assault Hotline increased by 31% after R. Kelly’s conviction.

The day R&B artist R. Kelly was convicted of sex offenses by a federal jury in New York, the number of calls to a national sexual assault hotline surged.

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), which operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline, received call volumes 31 percent above usual on Monday, the day Kelly was convicted, and again on Tuesday, according to RAINN.

RAINN has previously said that news stories on sexual assault tend to result in an increase in calls to sexual assault hotlines. According to RAINN, the claims leveled against former film producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017 prompted an upsurge in calls, as did the allegations leveled against Brett Kavanaugh the following year prior of his nomination to the United States Supreme Court.

“Thousands of survivors and their loved ones contact RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline when high-profile sexual assault cases are in the news,” RAINN said in an October 2019 statement. “This is some people’s first time telling their experience. Others believe that the hotline’s support specialists are the only people in their lives who will listen and believe them.”

This isn’t the first time RAINN has seen a spike in calls in the wake of Kelly’s death. RAINN reported a 40 percent spike in calls to its hotline in early 2020, after Lifetime aired its Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning documentary series. The presentation, which included a public service announcement from RAINN as well as the hotline number, was a follow-up to the Surviving R. Kelly documentary series, which included women who spoke about their experiences with Kelly.

Kelly was arrested in Illinois and charged with aggravated sexual assault after the first documentary series aired in early 2019. Following that, sex offenses charges were filed in New York and Minnesota.

Kelly’s New York trial began last month and lasted nearly six weeks in Brooklyn. It was his first time on trial after being cleared on child pornography charges in Illinois in 2008.

Kelly was convicted guilty of racketeering and multiple Mann Act offenses by a Brooklyn jury on Monday. Kelly is the next to be sentenced.