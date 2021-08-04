Calls for Chris Cuomo to resign have grown as a result of his role in advising his brother on sexual harassment allegations.

After an investigation revealed that he advised his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, after he was accused of sexually assaulting 11 current and former state employees, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is facing calls to quit.

Andrew Cuomo broke many federal and state laws and created a hostile work environment by sexually harassing several employees, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who released the findings on Tuesday.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo harassed multiple women,” James said at a press conference on Tuesday, before adding that the investigation “has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines light on injustice that can be present at the highest levels of government.”

Chris Cuomo was also implicated in the article, as the inquiry discovered that he assisted in the drafting of a response to his brother’s initial sexual harassment charges in February.

The probe came after The Washington Post reported earlier this year that the TV host had participated in a conference call with his brother and staffers to push him not to resign in the wake of the allegations.

While Chris Cuomo has not covered the charges his brother is facing, he has engaged in strategy calls with the governor’s staff about how to respond to the claims of sexual misconduct, according to a statement shared with This website in May.

On Tuesday night, the CNN anchor avoided discussing the incident on his show, Cuomo Prime Time, instead focusing on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state’s record-breaking COVID results.

Chris Cuomo earlier stated that he “clearly” could not cover the claims. In contrast, during his coverage of the COVID outbreak in 2020, he invited his brother on his show multiple times to discuss New York’s response.

Following the release of the report on Tuesday, some people asked for Chris Cuomo to resign or be fired by CNN for failing to cover the charges against him and his brother during his show.

"When is CNN going to terminate Chris Cuomo?" tweeted Brigitte Gabriel, the founder and chairperson of ACT for America.