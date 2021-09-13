California’s Recall Election Has Been Shaped by the 2020 Dominion Machine Controversy.

Concerns about voting fraud, which were prominent in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, resurfaced in the days leading up to California’s gubernatorial recall election.

Though the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the US Department of Homeland Security declared last fall’s general election to be “the most secure in American history,” assurances from the agency and election officials across the country did not deter some politicians, including former President Donald Trump, from raising allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Some of the charges were made in relation to Dominion Voting Systems, an election software business mentioned by former Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell in relation to voting fraud allegations.

Allegations of vote-switching and software breakdown have been disproved by election authorities, subject matter experts, and third-party fact checkers, according to Dominion. Dominion filed defamation lawsuits against Giuliani and Powell after the 2020 election, alleging that they made false statements about the corporation.

Less than a year after the presidential election, the top-polling Republican candidate in the gubernatorial recall election targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom has reignited debate about potential voter fraud and urged Californians to take action against suspected fraud.

Larry Elder, a conservative radio host who has led Republicans in most polls since launching his gubernatorial campaign in July, has a “report election incident” tab on his website that redirects to a website where voters can “fight California election fraud” and fill out a form to report “discrepancies” in the recall election.

According to CNN, Elder told reporters last week that he believes “there might very well be shenanigans” in the recall election “as there were in the 2020 election.” “We’re going to file cases in a timely fashion,” he said, referring to his campaign’s “voter integrity board.”

On its website, the California Republican Party likewise has an election integrity link that leads to a page where voters can report an election integrity “event.”

According to Politico, on September 10, Newsom claimed Elder’s charges of voting fraud were “simply a continuation of the Big Lie and ‘Stop the Steal,'” referring to allegations of voter fraud and stolen contests in the 2020 election. During a recent visit on Newsmax, Trump again addressed the California recall. This is a condensed version of the information.