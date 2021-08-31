California’s National Forests have been closed due to a recall election in the midst of a wildfire “crisis.”

Officials with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service announced Monday that all national forests in California will be closed until after the state’s forthcoming governor recall election, as firefighters continue to battle wildfires across the state.

The temporary closures, which begin at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and are anticipated to run until September 17, will be enforced “to better enhance public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing wildfire crisis,” according to the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which is mostly in Nevada, is exempt from the closures, according to officials.

The USDA Forest Service stated in a news release on Monday that the closures were implemented to reduce the risk of wildfires to individuals visiting national forests and to prevent additional accidental fires.

According to the announcement, “any new fire starts have the potential for significant and rapid fire expansion with a high risk to life and property due to state-wide conditions.” The USDA also stated that the drought-stricken state’s present conditions are projected to last for the rest of the summer and into the fall.

The revelation by the USDA Forest Service comes as firefighters continue to battle the Dixie Fire in northern California, which is the state’s second-largest wildfire in recorded history as of Tuesday. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the inferno started in mid-July and was still burning at 48 percent containment by the end of August, with more than 807,000 acres burnt (CAL FIRE).

As the USDA Forest Service issued its pronouncement, the Caldor Fire, one of the state’s 20 largest fires in recorded history, was still raging in the South Lake Tahoe area. According to CAL FIRE, the Caldor Fire started on August 14 and had burnt over 190,000 acres by Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the year, wildfires in California had burned over 1.76 million acres by August 30. By the end of August, more than 15,000 firefighters were battling active fires, according to CAL FIRE.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to aid firefighting efforts and affected communities. Governor Gavin Newsom announced a state of emergency in the Caldor Fire-affected districts on Monday, informing thousands of residents.