California’s Guaranteed Income Program Receives Unanimous Bipartisan Support

California lawmakers unanimously authorized the nation’s first state-funded guaranteed income program, offering $35 million to compensate qualifying pregnant California citizens and young people who have just left foster care.

The California state Assembly passed the monthly cash payments by a vote of 64 to 0 and the California state Senate by a vote of 36 to 0 on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Republican leaders indicated support for the $35 million in financing, despite the fact that not all state lawmakers voted in favor of the guaranteed income scheme.

According to the Associated Press, state Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, a Republican from California’s 21st District, said, “If you look at the statistics for our foster youngsters, they are catastrophic.” “We should do everything we can to help these young people succeed.”

The funds approved by the California legislature will be distributed to local governments and groups who request for support. Each local government or group can decide how much money would be provided to an eligible individual, though in similar initiatives across the state and the country, payments have typically ranged from $500 to $1,000.

In recent years, guaranteed income or universal basic income systems have grown in popularity. During his unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang popularized the idea, and it has gained popularity in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a pilot program in May that will provide 1,000 individuals with a $1,000 minimum monthly stipend.

State Senator Dave Cortese, a Democrat from California’s 14th District, said, “It transforms the attitude from ‘big brother government knowing what’s best for you.” “As a state and as counties, we’ve been quite restrictive with that population. Consider the failure. Half of them do not complete high school, let alone advance in their careers like other persons their age.”

Meanwhile, the state of California has approved significant financing for low- and middle-income citizens. Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed new economic relief legislation this week that would send $600 stimulus cheques to about two-thirds of California citizens. Undocumented immigrants and their dependents, as well as California residents, will be eligible for $500 payments. Those are the payments. This is a condensed version of the information.