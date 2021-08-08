California’s Dixie Fire has spread to over 463,000 acres, with full containment still weeks away.

The Dixie Fire in California is still burning throughout the state, reaching historic proportions with no end in sight. The fire in Northern California had grown to 463,477 acres as of Sunday, making it the state’s second-largest wildfire in history. This is an increase from the almost 435,000 acres reported late Friday.

The Dixie Fire is now burning near Chico in Butte, Lassen, Plumas, and Tehama counties. It’s been tracked since July 14, according to the official Cal Fire website.

By Wednesday, the fire had engulfed the majority of Greenville. According to firefighters, around 14,000 structures are currently at risk as the flames approach Crescent Mills.

As the Dixie Fire spreads at a rapid pace, more evacuation orders are being issued. High temperatures and exceptionally low moisture levels, according to fire officials, led to the blaze’s rapid spread. Climate change has aggravated each of these concerns, according to officials, and they are projected to increase in the future.

Some of California’s deadliest wildfires have occurred in the last several years. The Dixie Fire is second only to the August Complex Fire, which burnt over a million acres last year.

Cal Fire spokesman Edwin Zuniga told The Washington Post, “We’re witnessing fire activity that even veteran firefighters haven’t seen in their careers.” “We’re just in unexplored territory,” says the narrator.

The fire’s large plumes of smoke have made it more difficult for firefighters to attack it from the air, causing it to spread even further. Over 5,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, but it is only 21% contained, and full containment will take weeks.

One silver lining is that, despite Dixie’s historic enormity, the mortality and destruction levels are lower than in previous fires. Dixie has wrecked or destroyed hundreds of structures so far, but no one has been killed. The smaller Camp Fire in 2018 killed 85 people and destroyed roughly 18,000 houses, effectively destroying Paradise.

Desiree Maurer told the Post, "Everything in our lives is upside down." She recently relocated from Westwood, South Carolina, near Greenville.