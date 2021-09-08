Californians are the most likely to fall victim to catfishing scams in the United States.

According to a new study, Californians are the most likely to fall victim to dating or “catfishing” scams.

According to a study conducted by the technology website Techshielder, California had the most amount of catfishing frauds, with 3,110 recorded in 2020.

When population is taken into account, California still comes out on top, with 0.0078 percent of the population falling victim to catfishing, which occurs when someone appears as a love interest but is actually lying about their identity in order to defraud you of money.

Last year, 20,282 cases of romance scams were registered in the United States, with victims losing £375 million ($517 million).

In addition to having the most reported incidents of catfishing, Californians were also found to have lost the most money, with a total loss of £86.7 million ($119 million), or over £27,800 ($38,310) per victim.

Florida came in second with 1,603 fraud reports in 2020, resulting in a total loss of £28.9 million ($39.8 million). Texas came in third place with 1,602 reports and a total loss of £30.4 million ($41.8 million).

Arizona came in second after being adjusted for population, with little under 0.0076 percent of the population affected by catfishing, while Washington came in third with a similar amount.

New York State placed in fourth place in terms of scamming reports, with 1,103 reports and a total loss of £18.9 million ($26.5 million). With 736 reports, Pennsylvania came in fifth place, resulting in a loss of more than £8.8 million ($12.13 million).

South Dakota has the fewest romantic frauds, with only 32 reported last year. This state’s victims have reported a total loss of £421,527 ($580,906).

The state with the largest average loss per victim is Michigan (£36,006, $49,619), followed by the District of Columbia (£31,746 ($43,749), and California (£36,006, $49,619).

“California is undoubtedly the hardest hit by catfishing, as a place with not just a vast population but also more money than many other US states,” Lasse Walstad, co-founder of Techshielder, told This website. This means that California residents should be on the lookout for romantic scams.

“Some indicators to check for include: seeing if the person has a lot of good-looking images and a lot of stories about their financial achievement. If something appears to be too good to be true, it usually is. This is a condensed version of the information.