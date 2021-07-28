Californians are being asked to cut their electricity usage for the sixth time since mid-June.

As the West continues to be blasted by heat waves, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a sixth Flex Alert, encouraging residents to voluntarily reduce or turn off their power.

The ISO has issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., describing it as a “call to consumers to voluntarily conserve electricity” when it anticipates to need extra power “to fulfill demand.” These warnings assist the ISO in preventing power system outages.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted dry and mild conditions in the Los Angeles area through Thursday, with similar conditions returning Sunday and early next week.

Residents are encouraged to pre-cool their homes by lowering the thermostat to 72 degrees, closing all blinds and drapes, reducing major appliance usage, and charging any electronic devices before the Flex Alert time, according to an ISO press statement.

Residents are requested to turn off all unneeded lights, avoid using major appliances, and set their thermostats to 78 or higher, if health permits, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

On June 17, June 18, July 9, July 10, and July 12, the ISO issued Flex Alerts.

The NWS warned that dangerously hot weather with temperatures as high as 110 degrees are anticipated in the coming days.

Rolling power interruptions are predicted since the ISO’s grid operators use them. The operators may need to call for rotating power outages to maintain the grid’s reliability in California and adjacent states, according to the ISO.

Drought conditions have hampered daily life in California this summer, in addition to high heat surpassing 100 degrees. Governor Gavin Newsom recently requested households to reduce their water use by 15% on a voluntary basis. On July 8, 50 of the state’s 58 counties were declared drought-stricken.

The state’s catastrophic wildfires are exacerbated by the excessive heat and dryness. Wildfires in the West have become more common, more destructive, and more difficult to put out as a result of the dry conditions and heat waves, according to the Associated Press.

The ISO, the California Public Utilities Commission, and the California Energy Commission said earlier this month that they will work together to buy more electricity capacity this year. This is a condensed version of the information.