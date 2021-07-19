California will spend $650 million per year to provide free school meals to 6.2 million students.

“There are certain things you must do, just as you must provide textbooks and a computer to pupils. And this is one of them,” said Tony Wold, a West Contra Costa Unified School District associate superintendent.

The project, which was made feasible by an unanticipated budget surplus, will be the country’s largest free student meal program. Many people, including school officials, legislators, and anti-hunger organizations, praised it as a groundbreaking method to eliminate the stigma associated with taking free meals and feed more poor children.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Erin Primer, director of culinary services for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District on California’s central coast, described it as “beyond life-changing.”

Several cities in the United States, notably New York, Boston, and Chicago, currently provide free school meals to all students. Until recently, however, statewide universal food programs were thought to be excessively expensive and impossible. Late last month, California became the first state to implement a universal program, and Maine followed suit shortly after.

“When it comes to school food, we’ve absolutely leveled the playing field,” Primer added. She also expects to be able to serve tastier, higher-quality meals, such as fresh bread, fruit, and cheese from local suppliers, thanks to the additional funds.

A family of four must earn less than $34,000 a year to qualify for free meals, and less than $48,000 to qualify for reduced-price meals, according to government guidelines. The ceilings change every year, but they’re based on federal poverty guidelines that don’t account for California’s high cost of living and taxes.

“So it’s just for the poorest families, and not even all of them,” Kat Taylor, a philanthropist and co-founder of the Center for Ecoliteracy and the TomKat Ranch, which sponsored California’s plan, explained.

Although over 60% of California pupils qualify, experts estimate that the number of children in need of food aid is substantially greater in a state with such wide income disparities. Groups of color are disproportionately affected, and immigrant communities, in particular, are apprehensive of applying due to the lengthy forms. This is a condensed version of the information.