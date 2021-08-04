California used COVID funds to build 6,000 homeless shelters.

Project Roomkey provided provide shelter for persons who were susceptible to the coronavirus, and Homekey is an offshoot of that effort. Homekey spent $800 million in 2020, the majority of which came from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, to provide accommodation for 8,200 people, according to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

Newsom’s administration intended to go even further with it. California will invest $5.8 billion in state and federal monies over the next two years to extend the program, which will result in the creation of 42,000 housing units.

Veronica Perez was suspicious of homeless outreach workers’ offer of a furnished apartment with food, counseling, and the promise of some stability in her life when they first came to her encampment under a Los Angeles highway overpass last October.

“They stated they had housing for me,” Perez added, “but it didn’t seem real.” “When you’re homeless, you become suspicious and distrustful of others.”

Since losing her employment at a storage facility three years ago and being unable to pay her rent, Perez, 57, had been sleeping in cars or tents all across Southern California.

Perez decided to take a chance and make a change the second time the outreach team arrived to the camp beneath Interstate 405.

She accepted the offer and moved into one of the 6,000 new flats erected around the state as part of Project Homekey during the past year. Vacant hotels, motels, and other underused structures are being repurposed as permanent supportive housing under the program, which began in June 2020.

Newsom’s $12 billion plan to fight homelessness in the nation’s most populous state relies heavily on Homekey. According to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, California has an estimated 161,000 homeless people, accounting for more than a quarter of the national total of 580,000. The funding bill was signed by Newsom on July 19, and he called it the “largest single investment in providing help for the most vulnerable in American history.”

