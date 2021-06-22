California Seizes Nearly $13 Million in Counterfeit Erectile Dysfunction Pills and Designer Apparel

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in California recently seized nearly $13 million worth of counterfeit erectile dysfunction medicines and clothes.

The police intercepted 57,607 counterfeit products at the Los Angeles/Long Beach harbor with the help of CBP import specialists in consumer products and mass retailing, footwear and textiles, and pharmaceuticals, health and chemicals.

According to the CBP, the products included 47,490 counterfeit Cialis pills and 10,117 pieces of clothing and footwear that had shipped from China.

The clothing was infringing on “Christian Dior, Versace, Gucci, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Nike Air and Swoosh designs and registered and documented trademarks,” according to CBP.

CBP officers can “detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy merchandise” brought into the United States if it uses an infringing trademark or copyright that has already been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office or the United States Copyright Office, according to the law.

The seized goods would have a “estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $12,709,782,” according to the CBP.

Counterfeit items, such as the ones seized, are frequently available on shady websites and underground markets, according to the CBP. Counterfeit things improve revenues for smugglers and traffickers because consumers assume they are buying authentic products at a lesser price, according to the law enforcement agency.

CBP officials turned the products over to the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Commercial Crimes Division, Illicit Pharmaceutical and Counterfeit Unit (IPCU) for additional investigation after they were confiscated.

Carlo Martel, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles, said, “CBP, along with our HSI and LAPD strategic partners, form a united front against transnational criminal organizations that attempt to smuggle counterfeit goods that can threaten the health and safety of American consumers, as well as the competitiveness of American businesses.” Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is the federal Department of Homeland Security’s primary investigation arm.

“The major purpose of the LAPD’s IPCU is to detect and disrupt the manufacture, sales, and distribution of counterfeit drugs and merchandise,” said Lillian Carranza, head of the Commercial Crimes Division.

CBP’s Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport port director, Donald Krusser, praised the CBP officer’s efforts to seize the merchandise. “One. This is a condensed version of the information.