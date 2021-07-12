California residents are being asked to reduce their energy consumption for the fifth time this year as the state suffers from heat waves.

Californians are being urged to save electricity once again as a scorching heat wave strains the state’s power grid.

Due to wildfires and high temperatures across the Pacific Northwest, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued its fifth Flex Alert of the year on Monday.

Between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., consumers are asked to cut back on their electricity usage as much as possible. Setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, reducing the usage of large appliances, and turning off all unnecessary lights are all examples of energy-saving measures that residents should take.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in southwest California will reach triple digits on Monday (NWS). Temperatures in the Antelope Valley and Cuyama Valley might reach 115 degrees, while temperatures in Santa Barbara and Ventura could range from 100 to 109 degrees.

During the high heat, the NWS advises inhabitants to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, and check on family and neighbors.

In the midst of the heat wave, the California Office of Emergency Services has updated a statewide list of cooling centers.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which expanded in size over the weekend and has now burnt over 153,000 acres, is also affecting power networks. Because of the fire, power supplies to the California ISO region, which encompasses around 80% of the state, have been decreased by up to 3,500 megawatts.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there are two ongoing wildfires in the state: the River Fire and Tumbleweed (Cal Fire). The River Fire, which has burnt 4,000 acres in Mariposa County, is just 5% contained. Tumbleweed has burnt less than 1,000 acres in Los Angeles County and is 95 percent contained.

In the midst of historically high temperatures, residents have been ordered to save energy five times this summer. On June 17, June 18, July 9, July 10, and July 12, the California ISO issued Flex Alerts.

On July 1, the ISO, the California Public Utilities Commission, and the California Energy Commission announced that they would work together again this year to buy more electricity capacity. During last summer’s regional heat waves, the ISO exercised this jurisdiction.

