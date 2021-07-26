California requires state and health-care workers to show proof of COVID vaccination or submit to weekly tests.

According to the Associated Press, California is mandating all public employees and health-care personnel to have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be tested regularly.

The rule will go into effect next month, according to officials. According to the Controller’s Office, California employs at least 238,000 people. Health officials were unable to provide an estimate of the number of health care employees in the state right away.

Although the state has struggled to make considerable progress in recent weeks, over 62 percent of all eligible Californians are completely vaccinated.

This is a breaking news item; additional information will be posted as the Associated Press provides it.

Meanwhile, in California, the more contagious Delta variety now accounts for an estimated 80% of cases. Hospitalizations are on the rise, while they are still well below their peak in the winter.

Updated at 1:55 p.m. on 7/26/21: This story has been updated with new information.