California recall voters are most concerned about COVID, according to exit polls, which is good news for Newsom.

The coronavirus pandemic is the most concerning issue, according to an exit survey taken during the California recall election.

According to a California exit survey conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research, COVID-19 is still the most important issue in the state for around a third of voters.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was hailed for his response in the early months of the pandemic, and COVID was at the core of the Democrat’s recall effort.

Despite efforts to use Newsom’s efforts against him, only 3 in 10 voters believed the governor’s reaction to the pandemic was overly stringent, according to ABC News. In the exit survey, 6 out of 10 Californians regarded the Republican party poorly.

The second most pressing issue is homelessness, which concerns slightly over one-fifth of voters.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.