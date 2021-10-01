California is the first state in the United States to require students to receive the COVID vaccine.

Governor Gavin Newsom stated Friday that once the COVID-19 vaccine has gotten complete approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, all schoolchildren in California will be required to get vaccinated.

The vaccine will be required for students attending school in person, just as vaccinations for measles, chickenpox, and a few other contagious diseases are required for children to enroll and attend school.

BREAKING NEWS: Our children in California will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend school.

This will take effect once the FDA has given its final approval.

Measles, mumps, and other immunizations are already required in our schools. Why? Vaccines are effective.

This is about ensuring the safety and well-being of our children.

1 October 2021 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom)

Newsom noted that the state’s policy will provide medical exemptions as well as religious and personal belief exemptions.

While California is the first state to declare plans to add the COVID-19 vaccine to its “well-established list” of compulsory vaccines for students, Newsom believes that other states will follow suit soon.