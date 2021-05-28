California is rocked by a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in Orange County.

On Thursday evening, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck regions of Southern California, although no damage was reported.

The tiny earthquake struck roughly two-and-a-half miles east of Anaheim, Orange County, at roughly 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 3.3 miles.

The earthquake had a rating four intensity, which means that the affected areas experienced light shaking but minimal damage to property or valuables.

Multiple residents in Orange County and Newport Beach reported feeling the earthquake, while one individual each in Santa Monica and Rancho Palos Verdes reported feeling the earthquake.

Last night’s tremor occurred just over a week after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck California’s central valley on May 18.

That earthquake, which occurred 10 miles east-northeast of Coalinga and 180 miles south of Sacramento, was also minor, with no significant damage reported.

The USGS has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on the earthquake.