California is bracing for a record-breaking heat wave, with four wildfires already burning throughout the state.

California is prepared for its first major heat wave of the year, with four fires burning across the state.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Antelope Valley, in northern Los Angeles County, might reach 106 to 112 degrees (NWS). From Tuesday to Friday, a heat advisory is in force for the area.

Temperatures of 98 to 109 degrees are expected in the Santa Ynez Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, and San Gabriel Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the NWS, “highs between 100 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit and minimum humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent will be frequent throughout most mountains and lower mountains” from Tuesday through Thursday. “North winds strengthen and accelerate the warmth and drying over the beaches and adjoining valleys from Monday night to Tuesday night, which is of particular concern.”

Residents should drink lots of water, stay out of the sun, and reschedule vigorous activities for the morning or evening, according to the NWS.

“Over the following few days, dozens (perhaps hundreds) of daily record high maximum and minimum temperatures are expected across California, the Intermountain West, the Desert Southwest, the Rockies, and the High Plains,” the NWS forecasted Monday. “Excessive Heat Warnings and Watches are in place, as well as Heat Advisories. Elevated to Critical Fire Weather Risks are in effect across the Great Basin and areas of southern California through at least Tuesday due to the heat, dry conditions, and gusty winds.”

In addition to the heat, the Golden State is battling a drought in numerous locations.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a drought warning earlier this week for northern and central California, as well as the central California coast. Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah have all been affected by the drought.

Hundreds of acres continue to burn across California as a result of the heat wave and drought conditions.

There are currently four active wildfires of interest in the state—the Beale Fire, the Goose Fire, the Flats Fire and the Farm Fire—according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire.

