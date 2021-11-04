California Highway Patrol chases after the driver of a stolen big rig for hours.

For more than three hours, officers with the California Highway Patrol have been tracking a big rig that was stolen on Wednesday night.

According to CHP Officer Patrick Kimball, the pursuit began after the big rig was stolen around 8:15 p.m. from a food service lot in East Los Angeles.

According to NBC Los Angeles, an employee of the food service company Individual Food Service called police to report that the tractor trailer he was driving had been stolen.

— Bubba Prog (@bubbaprog) 4 November 2021 Officers in helicopters and patrol cars pursued the driver as the huge truck passed through many cities in the San Fernando Valley.

Officers tried to stop the suspect at least five times with spike strips on the Ronald Reagan and Ventura freeways, according to Kimball.

The strips pierced the front and back tires of the rig, and two of the tires were totally blown off, but the suspect drove onto the 101 Freeway.

At roughly 11.15 p.m., the truck was last spotted going south on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Commerce.

The CHP has been contacted for more information.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.