California cops are looking into a viral video showing an officer slapping a suspect.

Police in California have opened an investigation into a video that went viral on social media showing an officer arresting a suspect aggressively.

The video, titled “Cop points gun at surrendering young man then tries to break his arm,” shows a Rocklin Police Department officer confronting a man on the sidewalk who is face down and with his hands behind his back.

After approaching him with his rifle drawn, the officer can be seen pulling up the man’s arm and twisting and bending it while the man yells in pain before placing him in handcuffs.

The 57-second video was also shared on TikTok, where it has amassed hundreds of thousands of views.

The Rocklin Police Department said in a statement that it is aware of a video circulating on social media that depicts an incident that happened on September 17.

On that day, police said they got many calls from the public about a guy who was “behaving erratically, threatening personnel, and making customers fearful.”

After arriving on the scene, the officer arrested the subject for public intoxication. The suspect was not suffering from a mental health crisis at the time of his arrest, according to posts on social media.

In a statement, the Rocklin Police Department said, “The Rocklin Police Department will investigate this incident and thoroughly analyze all pertinent information, including Police Body Camera footage and films circulating publicly, to ensure no policy breaches have occurred.”

“We cherish our community’s opinion and are watchful in our attempts to deliver excellent service to our residents. We’re dedicated to keeping ourselves accountable and being transparent about the process so that our community may have faith in what we’re doing.”

Lt. Scott Horrillo of the Rocklin Police Department told KTXL that the officer’s actions in the video were not aggressive, and that he did not appear to be aiming his gun at the individual.

"Perhaps additional police officers were late arriving, so he wanted to make sure the subject was under control so no force was used," says the source.