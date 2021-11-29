California city is the latest to face up to past wrongdoings, apologizing for bulldozing a blues center.

A California city has apologized for razing a town known for its close-knit families and blues music more than 50 years ago.

According to the Associated Press, the city of Hayward, California, has issued a formal apology to families who were impacted by the bulldozing of a 12-block enclave known as Russell City. With this apology, the city becomes the latest to face up to its past racist wrongdoings.

According to the East Bay Times, the neighborhood was established in 1853 and served as a crossroads for Black and Latino populations. It was also the home of influential blues clubs like the Country Club, which hosted Ray Charles and T-Bone Walker among its famous guests.

Russell Municipal, on the other hand, was deemed a blight by Alameda County and Hayward city officials in the late 1950s. According to the EBT, the population of the area were subjected to a series of “forced relocations.” Russell City was turned into an industrial park.

“They enslaved the entire city. Every street name was modified. They attempted to obliterate it “Ronnie Stewart, president of the West Coast Blues Society, said: “It wasn’t just a small unincorporated community of Blacks, Mexicans, and a few other ethnic groups. It served a significant purpose in terms of contributing to West Coast Blues.” Despite the official acknowledgement, several former residents remain doubtful of the apology’s sincerity, according to the Associated Press. While its author, Hayward resident Artavia Berry, called it “very, really meaningful,” others have questioned whether more will be done.

“Yes, it appears to be a terrific deal on paper, but what about the money? Give us a larger sum of money than you gave my family when we were there “Toni Wynn, who used to visit her grandfather in Russell City on a regular basis as a child, agreed. “We could have simply answered, “No, we don’t want to relocate or sell.” It was taken over by you.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“It’s been a really emotional week for me,” Berry remarked.

On November 16, the Hayward City Council issued an apology. It’s one of a handful of American cities, including San Jose, that have been grappling with historical racial injustices.

In September, San Jose issued an apology for its treatment of Chinese inhabitants throughout the nineteenth century.