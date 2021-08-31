Caldor Fire Grows 15 Miles in California Overnight, Approaching Nevada Border

According to fire officials, the Caldor Fire surged more than 15 miles overnight as it approached the Nevada border, spreading 7 miles in one direction northeast of Highway 50 and more than 8 miles in another.

On Monday, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued a state of emergency, citing “the expectation” that the Caldor Fire would spread across the state line from California.

As the fire got closer to the lake, residents of the California tourist city of South Lake Tahoe were forced to evacuate. Communities on the Nevada side of the state boundary were cautioned to prepare for evacuation.

Early evacuations, according to Chief Thom Porter of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), are critical amid such intense fire activity.

“In California, there is fire activity like we have never seen before. “The most important thing for the public to know is to leave as soon as possible,” Porter said. “For the rest of you in California: Every acre in this state may and will burn at some point.”

The popular summer vacation destination, which is regularly packed with tens of thousands of visitors, was deserted on Monday as the enormous Caldor Fire swiftly spread. Gridlock traffic paused in the hazy, brown air that smelled like a campfire, with vehicles laden with bikes, camping goods, and boats pulling boats. Police and other emergency vehicles passed by in a flash.

“It’s more out of control than I thought,” evacuee Glen Naasz said of the fire, which had been pushed across California roads 50 and 89 by strong winds by late Monday, scorching mountain cottages as it surged down slopes into the Tahoe Basin.

According to fire spokesperson Dominic Polito, additional strike teams arrived just after dusk, and many of the new firefighters were immediately assigned to defend residences in the Christmas Valley area, roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of South Lake Tahoe.

“We’re dumping resources on the area,” he remarked. “Firefighters are on the ground wherever there are structures.”

With only a quarter tank of gas in his Ford Escape, Ken Breslin was caught in bumper-to-bumper traffic less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from his house in the metropolis of 22,000 people. His son pleaded with him to leave on Sunday night, but he blew him off, confident that he would.