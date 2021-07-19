Caitlyn Jenner should ‘do her research’ on flag protests, according to Gwen Berry.

Gwen Berry, a hammer thrower, has responded to Caitlyn Jenner’s criticism of her protest at the US Olympic track and field trials in June.

Berry, 31, was on the podium after earning a bronze medal and sealing her spot in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics when “The Star-Spangled Banner” began playing. She then shifted her gaze away from the flag and toward the audience. She later covered her head with a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete.”

Jenner, who won the decathlon event at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, described the protest as “disgusting” during an interview with Newsmax. Berry was also warned to “keep out of politics” and not to use the Olympic stage “for your personal political advantage” by the reality TV star and California gubernatorial contender.

Berry responded to Jenner’s comments in a new interview just days before the Games began, stating her mission is not political.

Berry told KSDK News, “I believe Caitlyn Jenner has no idea how it feels to be a Black person in America who represents a country that has basically done nothing for Black people in America.”

“Before she says anything like that, she ought to do her research and comprehend the history of America,” Berry stated.

Berry also expanded on her past statements regarding the national anthem’s time being a “set up” in the interview.

Before walking out to the podium, she was told that athletes would be introduced to the public either before or after the national anthem was played.

Berry stated, “That’s what they’ve done throughout the trials.” According to Berry, the song began playing as soon as she stepped onto the platform alongside winner DeAnna Price and second-place finisher Brooke Andersen.

She believes the timing was not coincidental, but rather a deliberate attempt by organizers to draw attention to the event ahead of the Olympics.

She stated, “They’ve put so much money into these Olympic Games, and there’s not enough talk because no one can go.” “Of course, how do you get the media interested?” You stir up a storm.”

Berry’s protest triggered a backlash almost instantly. She and her family have received it, and some individuals have shown up at her home and at her son’s school, she said.

She insisted, though, that it would not cease.