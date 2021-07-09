Caitlyn Jenner Rejects Donald Trump’s Gubernatorial Campaign Endorsement

Caitlyn Jenner declared during a Friday news conference that she does not want former President Donald Trump to endorse her gubernatorial race in California.

Her first press conference as a Republican candidate came after she decided to run in the recall election that would determine if California Governor Gavin Newsom stays in office. Although she voted for Trump in 2016, she has since become a vocal critic. She responded no to a reporter who asked if she was asking for Trump’s backing as a contender.

“I am a private citizen of the state of California, and I have every right in the world to run for this office, and I am on the Republican side, obviously,” she stated, adding that she had “conservative economic beliefs.”

In response to the question about wanting Trump’s endorsement, she replied, “Don’t put me in this box, like if you’re in this box of “you’re a Republican, you have to think this way.”

“I’m an inclusive Republican when it comes to social matters. I’m open to everyone and, to be honest, I don’t fit into that box,” she explained. “I hope the Republican Party opens up to me and becomes more inclusive, and I hope to be a part of that.”

Jenner acknowledged that she has not discussed her candidacy with Trump and that she is “more concerned about running for governor.” She went on to say that she had previously opposed Trump’s position on LGBTQ and transgender issues.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Jenner conducted the press conference 77 days after announcing her recall election candidacy.

Jenner met with reporters for slightly under 15 minutes, claiming that she is a serious candidate in the Sept. 14 election and that she is leading the field of Republican candidates, despite the fact that no independent polling has shown this.

She declared, “I’m here to win it.”

Jenner, who won the Olympic decathlon in 1976 and went on to become a reality TV celebrity and come out as a transgender woman decades later, claims she is more well-known than any other Republican candidate, including Newsom, who has been in government for more than two years.

“Obviously, I have a huge advantage because of my name,” she explained. This is a condensed version of the information.