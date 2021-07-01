Caitlyn Jenner Proposes Relocating the Homeless to the “Open Fields”: Businesses are being ‘destroyed’ by them.

Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in California, has proposed relocating homeless people to “open fields,” claiming that they are “killing” the state’s economy.

Jenner, a former Olympian and reality TV celebrity, declared her bid for Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in April, when it became clear that a recall movement against him would be successful. Despite the fact that the popular transgender celebrity’s campaign has garnered a lot of attention, polling suggests that Newsom is likely to win the next recall election.

“They’re wreaking havoc on Venice Beach. In an interview with Inside California Politics on TV channel KRON 4, Jenner remarked of California’s homeless population, “They’re ruining all the companies down there.” “They aren’t required to be present. The crime rate is increasing…. It’s usually homicides committed by homeless people against other homeless people. “We can’t have it on our streets,” she stated emphatically.

California, Jenner urged, needs to “clean up these locations.” “Whether it’s an open field out in someplace, or if you see at the veterans’ center, there’s these enormous open fields and a lot of places there,” she said, the state needs to “provide someplace for those people to go.”

The city of Venice Beach has started a program to give housing assistance to the homeless community along the boardwalk. Last Monday, news station KTLA 5 reported that a six-week initiative was providing resources and accommodation to the about 200 homeless people in the neighborhood.

“We will offer what works: housing combined with counseling or mental health treatments, substance abuse recovery services, and whatever else is required to successfully transition folks into housing,” Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin told KTLA 5.

According to a May report provided by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, there were more than 161,000 homeless people in California as of January 2020. This was a 7% rise from the previous year. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of homeless people in Los Angeles County increased by 13%, with over 66,000 people living in the county.

According to a study conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California in May, only 40% of California voters support the recall movement against Newsom. Meanwhile, 57 percent of respondents said they opposed the recall, implying that the Democratic governor is well-positioned to defeat his political foes.

