Caitlyn Jenner pays film crews to shoot her political campaign, with the possibility of selling the footage as reality television.

Caitlyn Jenner is hiring film crews to chronicle her time on the campaign road as she seeks to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom in the state’s impending recall election, fueling suspicion that the material could be used in a reality show or documentary.

According to Politico Playbook, who was the first to report on the video teams joining Jenner on campaign engagements like the Conservative Political Action Conference, Jenner is supporting the film crews herself.

A campaign spokeswoman told Politico Playbook, The Hollywood Reporter, and Business Insider that Jenner does not have a deal in place for use of the film once the recall election is done.

Jenner would be one of many people to use footage from her campaign in a television or film project if she decides to do so. Several politicians have been included in documentaries on their campaigning experiences. The 2018 congressional campaign of New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Knock Down the House, former President George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign in Journeys With George, and former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign in By the People: The Election of Barack Obama are just a few examples.

For the time being, Jenner is anticipated to continue campaigning in the two months before the September 14 recall election in California. A mid-May poll by the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies indicated she was polling at an estimated 6 percent shortly after the Republican added her name to the list of recall candidates in late April. Republican candidates John Cox, who campaigned against Newsom for governor in 2018, and Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego, were both polling at 22%.

As the recall election approaches, Jenner, like many of the other recall candidates hoping to replace Newsom, has repeatedly chastised the Democrat over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and other hot-button issues such as the state’s growing homeless population and high wildfire dangers.

Though, since former California Governor Gray Davis, this is the only recall movement to reach the vote box. This is a condensed version of the information.