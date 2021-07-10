Caitlyn Jenner has stated that she is not seeking Trump’s backing for her California governor’s race.

Caitlyn Jenner stated during a news conference on Friday that she does not want former President Donald Trump to endorse her campaign for California governor.

Jenner had her first press conference since announcing her candidacy in California’s recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom 78 days ago, according to the Associated Press.

When a reporter inquired whether she was seeking Trump’s endorsement, she responded, “No.”

“I am a private citizen of the state of California, I have every right in the world to be able to run for this office and I am on the Republican side, obviously I’m on the Republican side,” Jenner stated.

“But do not put me in this box,” she said, “as if if you are in this box of ‘you are a Republican, you have to think this way.”

Jenner told Newsweek that she had not spoken to the former president about her campaign.

Additionally, she added that she has already spoken out against Trump’s attitude on LGBTQ issues, the media site reported.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate claims she has never voted for Trump and recently admitted to skipping the 2020 race in order to play golf. According to CNN, public records indicate that she did vote in the contest.

Jenner officially endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and now counts numerous former Trump officials as advisers, including Brad Parscale, who oversaw Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, according to Insider’s Zac Ntim.

Jenner reiterated her advantage in the governor contest during Friday’s press conference. Polling data continually demonstrate that this is not the case.

In May, a UC Berkeley/Los Angeles Times poll of 10,289 California voters revealed she received only 6% support.