Caeleb Dressel, Olympic Swimmer for Team USA, Medals, Records, and Personal History

Caeleb Dressel, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, will captain Team USA’s swimming team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, alongside Katie Ledecky.

The 24-year-old is the second-fastest 100-meter freestyle swimmer in history and the third-fastest 50-meter freestyler, according to the Olympics website.

According to the website, the medal contender’s career has been compared to that of Michael Phelps, the retired swimming champion who set seven world records after winning eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Dressel is expected to compete in six or seven events in the Games, according to a Team USA article published in early July, making him the “fourth swimmer in history to earn seven medals in a single Olympic Games.”

“While it is improbable that he [Dressel] will take on eight events” in this year’s Games, “plenty more records stand to be demolished,” according to the Tokyo Olympics website in June.

According to the Olympics website, Dressel is the favorite to win Olympic gold in the individual 50m and 100m freestyle events, as well as the 100m fly.

At a Glance: Caeleb Dressel 24 years old Date of birth: 16th of August, 1996 Relationship status: Meghan Haila is his wife (his girlfriend from high school) Olympic birthplace: Orange Park, Florida History

Dressel qualified for the US Olympic trials in the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, and 50-meter freestyle events in June. In the 50-meter dash, he tied his personal American mark of 21.04 seconds, which he set in 2019 at the FINA World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

“There’s only so much you can think about a race that lasts 21 seconds,” Dressel told the Team USA website at the time of the U.S. trials.

“I knew I had a chance to be 21-low—I thought I saw a solid race on the board. So, I’m really delighted with that; I thought I kept my stroke pretty well together; I got a bit choppy in the middle of the pool, but the beginning and end were as excellent as they could have been,” he stated on the website.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dressel made his Olympic debut. At the 2016 Olympics, the world record holder won two gold medals in relays, one of which was for the 4×100 freestyle relay. This is a condensed version of the information.