By the fall, Dr. Fauci predicts up to 200,000 new COVID cases every day.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicts that by the fall, the Delta variation will be responsible for up to 200,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the United States.

On Wednesday, Fauci told McClatchy’s DC Bureau, “Remember, only a few of months ago, we were having roughly 10,000 cases a day.” “I believe you’ll end up with between between 100,000 and 200,000 instances.”

“What we’re seeing is that you have a big pool of vulnerable people because of this increase in transmissibility, and because we have roughly 93 million people in this nation who are eligible to get vaccinated but don’t get vaccinated,” Fauci said. “As a result, when you look at the acceleration curve of 7-day averages of cases per day, it goes up pretty steeply.”

Fauci’s prediction would put the results far closer to those of January. On January 7, 295,880 new infections were reported, which was the greatest number ever recorded in a single day.

Cases fell below 8,000 in June, but the highly transmissible Delta variation, which has become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States, is causing infections to spike again.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the variation is responsible for more than 90% of new infections in the United States.

While coronavirus vaccines do not ensure immunity, health officials are urging individuals to get their doses because preliminary evidence shows that they are helpful at preventing serious illness, especially in cases involving the Delta variety.

Currently, 99.5 percent of COVID-related deaths and 97 percent of hospitalizations are caused by people who have not been vaccinated.

Despite efforts to increase vaccination rates in order to battle the latest outbreak, around 32% of Americans over the age of 12 remain unvaccinated. Fauci has indicated that vaccines, which take a couple of weeks to function, may already be too late to prevent the fall increase.

“We won’t see an effect until the middle to end of September, even if we vaccinated everyone today,” he said.

However, the top infectious disease expert warned that if more serious steps are not taken, the situation will worsen. This is a condensed version of the information.