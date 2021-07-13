By the end of the year, the FDA could make a decision on the COVID-19 vaccine for 6-month-olds.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, officials could have evidence on the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations on children as young as six months old by the end of the year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will have to decide whether or not they should be immunized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises children aged 12 and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 since studies show it can prevent illness. While children are significantly less likely than adults to become very ill as a result of the new coronavirus, some have died as a result of it or passed it on to at-risk family members, necessitating their protection as well.

Fauci told Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC on Tuesday that the federal government and pharmaceutical companies are conducting age de-escalation trials. The goal is to determine how safe and efficient immunizations are in children aged 12 to 9 years old, 9 to 6 years old, 6 to 2 years old, and 2 years old to 6 months old.

According to Fauci, data from those trials would “likely” be ready by the end of the year, giving the FDA the knowledge it needs to decide when immunizations for children under the age of 12 should be recommended.

Pfizer previously stated that it believes it will have enough data by September to file an emergency use permission for younger children. According to Healthline, if this happens, the FDA might approve the vaccination for children under the age of 12 by October.

However, that timescale is extremely speculative, and the FDA will most likely consider the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine against the potential negative effects, in addition to evaluating evidence from studies. Given that youngsters are less likely to become extremely ill, it’s possible that the government will hold off on issuing the emergency use authorization until it has more information.

Because the vaccine is not yet accessible for children under the age of 12, Fauci urged that any youngster above the age of two who is not yet immunized continue to wear masks. For others, the mitigation strategy has become a source of disagreement and a highly political issue, although Fauci supported wearing masks as a science-based solution.

