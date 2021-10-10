By Thanksgiving, Gottlieb says, ‘certainly reasonable’ children might be fully vaccinated against COVID.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner, said on Sunday that it’s “absolutely feasible” to anticipate some children to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Thanksgiving.

Pfizer and BioNTech requested the FDA on Thursday to grant emergency approval for their COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11. Following a scheduled meeting on October 26 to evaluate the recommendation, federal authorities have promised to expedite the request, and a decision might be made by Halloween.

“CDC’s Advisory Committee will convene on November 2 and 3 and make a final determination about who should be eligible for the vaccine, assuming they permit its use,” Gottlieb said on CBS’ Face the Nation.

“Assuming both of those events go well and you receive a good recommendation from both the FDA and the CDC,” he added, “this should be available almost shortly after the CDC issues a final recommendation and be available in pharmacies and possibly pediatricians’ offices.” “Pfizer intends to supply this vaccine in smaller vials and trays, potentially making it more accessible to pediatric practitioners.” Vaccines for people over the age of 12 have been approved by the FDA. As the virus spreads in schools, health officials have pushed for younger children to be vaccinated in order to halt the pandemic’s newest wave.

Pfizer has expressed support for giving youngsters one-third of an adult dose of its vaccine and plans to submit a request to the FDA outlining their strategy.

The approval procedure begins with a recommendation from FDA vaccine experts, followed by a vote by the FDA. Before officials can start giving immunizations to younger children, the CDC must accept the recommendation. Parents will have to decide whether or not to vaccinate their children once the vaccine is ready.

Although severe cases of COVID-19 are uncommon in children, the virus has claimed the lives of 645 children under the age of 18 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to a research released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics, children account for around 27% of viral cases in the country despite making up only 22% of the entire population.

