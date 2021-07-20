By providing voter information to the RNC, a group has been accused of violating its nonpartisan status.

According to the Associated Press, the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) has been accused of violating its neutral status by providing Republican voter information to the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The Center for Media and Democracy, a liberal charity, filed a complaint with the Internal Revenue Service against ALEC, a nonprofit group of 2,000 state lawmakers with a voluntary membership of 2,000. The lawsuit referenced a whistleblower from the organization. According to the complaint, ALEC violated its neutral status and tax law by providing data to its members from a campaign vendor linked with the Republican National Committee, and the data submitted by ALEC members was subsequently obtained by the RNC.

In an email to the Associated Press, ALEC spokesperson Alexis Jarrett said, “ALEC data is not shared with any political party, and no political party shares data with ALEC.”

ALEC is prohibited from assisting candidates in winning elections because it is nonpartisan. If the IRS determines that ALEC has violated its nonpartisanship, the organization’s nonprofit status could be revoked, putting the organization’s finances in jeopardy.

ALEC organizes seminars and offers state legislators with model legislation. ALEC does not collect data on Democratic voters in the same way.

ALEC has been a policy cornerstone for the conservative movement in many states, giving blueprints for legislation on energy, guns, education, and other topics.

The Center for Media and Democracy, in collaboration with the watchdog group Common Cause, is reportedly filing charges with 15 attorney general offices alleging identical allegations against the organization.

According to Arn Pearson, the center’s executive director, “What the allegations reveal is that ALEC is a partisan group at heart, dedicated to pushing Republican ideas and backing elected politicians who would implement those policies.”

ALEC answered that the ALEC CARE database system is used to communicate with constituents rather than for campaigning.

Jarrett pointed out that on the system’s login page, members must pledge not to use it for campaign reasons. She explained that ALEC CARE is a constituent management system that enables members better understand and communicate with constituents.

Internal documents provided by a state senator and ALEC member are the basis for the charges. According to the records, the group gives its members free access to data from Voter Gravity, a Virginia-based firm. This is a condensed version of the information.