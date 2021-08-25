By placing her infant on top of a cabinet, a woman saves her from drowning in a flood.

A mother and daughter from Waverly, Tennessee, are lucky to be alive after fast thinking spared them both from drowning.

The state was hit by severe flooding and record-breaking rainfall on Saturday. In less than twenty-four hours, the area received 17.02 inches of rain, smashing the previous record of 13.6 inches set decades ago in 1982.

The floods has left at least 22 people dead, including twin infants, and dozens others missing. The storm washed away entire highways, power lines, and cellphone towers, while homes, cars, and buildings were devastated. Governor Bill Lee has described the incident as a “devastating image of loss and suffering” since it occurred.

Waverly, in central Tennessee, was one of the most hit by the floods: as Vanessa Yates told WKRN, water levels rose quickly “in a short amount of time.”

“The water continued to rise, and it rapidly became very high,” she explained. The flooding was reportedly calf-level when she awoke about 9 a.m. that morning. But the water quickly reached her chest, and everything around her began to float.

Yates told CNN, “I just felt like I was going to drown.” “It just occurred so fast,” she said, adding that the fact that she was holding her four-month-old daughter added to the terror.

Yates lifted her daughter to the highest position she could reach while thinking on her feet. Yates told WKRN, “I went and got on the kitchen counter, and I shoved her as far as I could in the top cabinet.” “All I did was stand on top of the kitchen counter.”

“Before I stepped up onto the counter, I was convinced we were going to drown. “My kid and I wouldn’t be able to make it,” she continued.

Yates’ husband, Anthony, was working in the adjacent town of McEwan at the time, which was also hit by severe weather. He rushed home when he received word that his family was in danger.

“I turned around and drove back to my house. “The road between Waverly and McEwen, the next town over, was entirely swept away,” Anthony told WKRN. “I ended up abandoning my car and walking the rest of the way along the railroad tracks. This is a condensed version of the information.